Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, welcomes baby girl with fourth wife

A former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and ex-Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Saadatu. Saadatu is the fourth wife of the former Monarch.

The baby girl has been named Zainab Khausar.

The former Monarch married Sa’adatu, who is the daughter of Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, the Lamido of Adamawa in 2015, and they welcomed their first child together on May 5, 2020.

HRH Sa’adatu Barkindo Mustapha was only an 18-year-old secondary school leaver when her royal wedding was held.

In 2019 she graduated from a University in the United Kingdom, Sa’adatu was received at the Kano first-class Monarch’s palace after being away for four years. Her Quranic graduation ceremony was also held as well as her traditional Budar Kai ceremony.

The former Emir of Kano’s other wives include Sadiya, daughter of the late Emir of Kano Dr. Ado Abdullahi Bayero, Maryam and Rakiya.

See a pic of the baby below…

