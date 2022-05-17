Former EFCC boss, Magu, promoted to AIG

Former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, the Police Service Commission said on Monday.

“The eight Commissioners of Police promoted to AIGs were; CP Mustafa Magu Ibrahim who is the most senior in the CP cadre and who missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police; Abraham Egong Ayim; Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Mohammed Younous; Celestine Amechi Elumelu; Ngozi Vivian Onadeko and Danladi Bitrus Lalas (Airwing),” a statement signed by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani said.

Magu served as acting Chairman of the EFCC from 2015 to 2020, during which the Senate twice refused to confirm him his appointment.

Magu was later suspended along with several others for allegedly mismanaging funds of the commission, an allegation he repeatedly denied.

He was probed for over three months by a judicial panel of inquiry led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

