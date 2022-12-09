Former CAN President, Ayo Oritsejafor and Wife, Helen Allegedly End 25-Year-Marriage

Former president of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor, and his wife Helen have allegedly separated after 25 years in marriage.

According to several reports making waves online, the clergyman and his Mrs parted ways over a protracted and bitter misunderstanding.

It is alleged that earlier in the year, Helen accused her Warri-based Bishop estranged husband if wanting her dead in a WhatsApp message.

Mama Helen Oritsejafor, as she is affectionately known among Congregants of the Church, was formerly in charge of administrative duties in the church and accorded the respect and benefits that came with being the wife of the Church’s founder and first lady.

On the condition of anonymity, some church members said “Mama” has been physically attacking Papa Ayo Oritsejafor on a regular basis recently.

“She has been attacking Papa Ayo each time he came back home from Church and it’s no longer funny.

“Papa had to move out of their matrimonial home and camped in an unknown location for fear of his life because she has made some threats too”.

“Helen reportedly moved out of the matrimonial home and relocated to Britain with the kids and Pastor Oritsejafor has moved back to the house after abandoning it for almost a year,” a source said.

Helen ceased attending church services for a while, according to a source.

