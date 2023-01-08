Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Former Beauty Queen Ana Banner Speaks on Stigmatisation of Single Mothers

Celebrity

Anna Banner has spoken out against the stigmatisation of single mothers by society.

The MBGN 2013 winner who shares a daughter with singer, Flavour, took to her Instagram stories to repost a post by music executive, Soso Soberekon, asking that folks not judge single mothers.

Anna noted that not many people talk about the stigma that comes with being a single mother and it’s quite sad. She added that many are judged without knowing them and even corporate brands discriminate and refuse to do business with them

Latest

Music

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

0
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).
Celebrity

Partner of Murdered Gay Rights Activist, Edwin Chiloba Arrested for His Murder

0
Edwin Chiloba's romantic partner has been arrested over his gruesome murder
Celebrity

UK Government to Partner with Burna Boy for Next Lagos Concert

0
The UK government was reportedly very impressed with the success of Burna Boy's ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ January 1 show, despite numerous online and offline complaint from attendees.
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Split A Second Time

0
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up again for the second time.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Music

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

0
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).
Celebrity

Partner of Murdered Gay Rights Activist, Edwin Chiloba Arrested for His Murder

0
Edwin Chiloba's romantic partner has been arrested over his gruesome murder
Celebrity

UK Government to Partner with Burna Boy for Next Lagos Concert

0
The UK government was reportedly very impressed with the success of Burna Boy's ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ January 1 show, despite numerous online and offline complaint from attendees.
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Split A Second Time

0
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up again for the second time.
Politics

Tinubu slams Atiku, Obi in Ondo campaign

0
All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).
Read more

Partner of Murdered Gay Rights Activist, Edwin Chiloba Arrested for His Murder

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Edwin Chiloba's romantic partner has been arrested over his gruesome murder
Read more

UK Government to Partner with Burna Boy for Next Lagos Concert

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
The UK government was reportedly very impressed with the success of Burna Boy's ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ January 1 show, despite numerous online and offline complaint from attendees.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: