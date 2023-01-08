Former Beauty Queen Ana Banner Speaks on Stigmatisation of Single Mothers

Anna Banner has spoken out against the stigmatisation of single mothers by society.

The MBGN 2013 winner who shares a daughter with singer, Flavour, took to her Instagram stories to repost a post by music executive, Soso Soberekon, asking that folks not judge single mothers.

Anna noted that not many people talk about the stigma that comes with being a single mother and it’s quite sad. She added that many are judged without knowing them and even corporate brands discriminate and refuse to do business with them

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...