Former Bassist for the Roots, Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, Dead at 62

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard is dead.

The former bass player for The Roots reportedly died on Thursday in Philadelphia. And this was confirmed by his wife, Stephanie Hubbard, who shared the tragic news to the ABC affiliate WPVI.

She explained that the cause of death was multiple myeloma—a blood cancer, which he had been battling since 2007.

She added that he had been energetic and mobile throughout most of Wednesday, but suddenly couldn’t move in the evening came. They took him to the hospital that night and she wasn’t allowed to stay because of COVID-19 restrictions. Hours later, she received a phone call stating her husband had died.

“I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened that he had passed,” she recalled. “I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him.”

Complex adds: “Hubbard was diagnosed with cancer in the same year he left The Roots. He had joined the collective in 1992 when it was known as the “Square Roots.” He appeared on six of the group’s studio albums, including Do You Want More?!!!??! (1995), Things Fall Apart (1999), and Game Theory (2006).”

He was 62.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...