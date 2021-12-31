Former Basketballer and Social Medi Personality, Dylan Gonzalez Calls Trey Songz A Rapist

Dylan Gonzalez has pointedly called Trey Songz a rapist in a new social media post.

The former UNLV basketball player and social media personality shared a message with the damning accusation against the singer on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Dylan Gonzalez didn’t particularly share details but noted that she couldn’t hold that in for another year.

“Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022,” she wrote.

Recall that in the course of time, there have been murmurings of sexual assault and violation about Trey Songz but nothing is yet to stick

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...