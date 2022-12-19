Former Basketball Star Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested for Allegedly Punching and Slapping Daughter

Complex is reporting that former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter.

Per the outlet and NBC News, his daughter had allegedly given her grandmother attitude, and so the former basketballer entered the girl’s room to confront her, and the girl denied the accusation, but he allegedly interpreted her response as “talking back again,” sparking his alleged violent reaction.

Stoudemire is said to have punched her in the jaw, slapped her across the face, and struck her body. Someone called the police and they arrived at the Miami condo, and allegedly noticed blood stains on her sweater and pants.

The police report adds that Stoudemire explained to officers that “she had received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,” but refused to get into further details.

And he was taken into custody.

