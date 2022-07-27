Former Anchor Chris Cuomo Lands New Primetime Show Amid Major CNN Lawsuit

Chris Cuomo has gotten himself a major deal and will be returning to primetime TV.

Per THR, the former CNN host will now headline a primetime show for NewsNation, the cable news channel owned by local TV giant Nexstar. His show will debut in the fall.

“I want to find a way to help people, I am going to come to newsNation and I want to build something special here,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I’ve decided that I can’t go back to what people see as ‘the big game,’ I think we need insurgent media, I think we need outlets that aren’t fringe and just trying to fill their pockets.”

Recall that the former CNN anchor lost his job late last year because of his involvement with his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct scandal. And days after that news surfaced, he reportedly lost his book deal along with his severance pay.

This all came after other news reports noted that Cuomo is also facing sexual misconduct charges from a “former junior colleague at another network” who came forward amid his brother’s scandal.

Cuomo is seeking $125 million from CNN.

Now, he has landed a new primetime show.

