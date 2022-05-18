Forest Whitaker to be Honoured with Palme D’or at Cannes Film Festival

Forest Whitaker will be the new recipient of the honourary Palme d’Or at the 75th Festival Dr Cannes which will run from Tuesday May 17 till Saturday May 27, 2002.

The Academy award-winning actor will receive the honour which pays tribute to a sparkling artistic journey, and a rare personality as well as a discreet but strong humanitarian commitment to key topical issues.

Whitaker is the sixth American to be honoured, following in the footsteps of 2021 recipient Jodie Foster. Other recipients are Jeffrey Katzenberg, Clint Eastwood, Jane Fonda, and Woody Allen.

Also, ‘For the Sake of Peace’, directed by Christophe Castagne & Thomas Sametin and produced by Forest Whitaker, will be screened in Special Screening Wednesday, May 18 at Cannes.

“Welcoming Forest Whitaker to Cannes, I was able to meet and admire an artist with intense charisma and a luminous presence”, declares Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate.

“His filmography is both dazzling and fully accomplished. I also observed closely his convictions as a man, and the attention he carries for the young generation. Through his faith in a better world and his commitment, he contributes to making it a better place. Rare are the artists that reach such a beautiful balance, and Forest achieves it and sets an example”.

“It is a tradition for the Festival de Cannes to honor those who made its history and Forest Whitaker is one of them”, adds Pierre Lescure, Festival de Cannes President.

“He is this young actor that Clint Eastwood revealed in Bird and that man who broadens his view of the world to offer it to those who suffer and those who fight. The full honors belong to Whitaker. This Palme d’Or is a gesture of gratitude from the world of cinema”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...