Foremost Nigerian Transgender, Miss Sahhara Shares Photos from Hospital Bed

Miss Sahhara is currently recuperating in the hospital following a surgery she had on Tuesday, January 11.

The foremost Nigerian transgender updated her fans on her current health status after undergoing corrective surgery.

Miss Sahhara revealed that the operation was to correct pains that came out because of her ignorance during her gender confirmation surgery.

She used the opportunity to advise others coming after her to not rush the process of becoming women so as to avoid making mistakes.

Sahhara added that she had nobody to advice her or look up to when she stated her journey but promised to be a guiding light to the ones that will come after her.

