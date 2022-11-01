Foreign terrorists have hijacked our land – Prof Akintoye cries out

The leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, a group at the vanguard of self-determination for Yoruba people, Professor Banji Akintoye has alleged that some foreign terrorists have invaded some parts of the land.

Akintoye, a professor of History made this disclosure when he addressed the Ilana Omo Oodua congress held in Ibadan, Oyo State Tuesday.

The South West region has in the past few months witnessed a series of security challenges such as kidnapping and armed robbery.

Akintoye who spoke to those who were in attendance at the congress over the telephone, insisted that foreign terrorists have invaded some parts of the region.

He called on all Yoruba descendants to demand a change in the Nigerian system which he alleged is faulty and also explained that the Yoruba nation would be actualised before the end of December.

He said, “The foreign terrorists that Fulani has brought are now in our territory.

“Before the end of December, we will have our own country. I am professor Adeniran am solidly behind you. We are seriously behind you. Demand change, demand improvement. Our nation is in serious danger”.

Adelakun, while speaking, said Nigeria is going nowhere because Nigeria has been hooked to slave masters.

He added that the ruling class are hell-bent on thwarting democratic principles to favour their greed, ego and personal interests.

He alleged that Nigeria as a project was designed to fail.

Adelakun said, “Let me say this to all, Nigeria is going nowhere, not because we don’t want it to grow or because we lack the intellectual capacity to make it work, but, It cannot work simply because Nigeria has been hooked to slave masters, the ruling class who are hell-bent to thwart democratic principles to favour their greed, ego and personal interests.

“Furthermore, Nigeria is a project (a country) that is designed to fail; a consumer nation in every ramification and a nation that failed in her responsibility to the citizenry. Nigeria is a nation that lacks technology that could cater for its industry and build a sustainable economy. It is, indeed, a nation of ideological bankruptcy. With these indices, can someone explain how it would work?

“All entreaties for the restructuring and the repositioning of the country had been turned down by the few cabals who hijacked Nigeria and turned it to their personal estate for personal benefits”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...