Footballer, Victor Obinna Nsofor and Wife Welcome a Daughter

Victor Obinna Nsofor and his Serbian wife, Anastasija have welcomed a daughter together.

The Nigerian footballer and his wife who are beyond excited to be new parents, took to their Instagram pages to revel in the news of a latest addition to their lives.

Nsofor shared several photos of the family of three from the hospital on the arrival of his daughter.

“What a beautiful day the lord has made, will rejoice and be glad with it. Please guys help me to welcome to this world our beautiful baby girl Victoria. Thank you Lord Jesus for blessing my family. I return all glory to you almighty God. @anastasija_radi love you my superwoman,” he captioned his post.

Anastasija also shared pictures which she captioned with the simple message;

“Victoria Amara Nsofor. 3.12.21. The most beautiful day of our lives @victorobinna_official

