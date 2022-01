Paul Onuachu is officially off the market as he has gone down on bended knees and proposed to his girlfriend.

The footballer and Super Eagles forward, announced his engagement to his Ghanaian girlfriend, Tracy Acheampong.

Onuachu shared photos of himself and his new fiancee with the caption, “She said YES in the city of love😍❤️”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...