Saturday, June 11, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Footballer Asisat Oshoala Flees Interview After Hearing Gunshot

Asisat Oshoala had to flee the scene of an interview after gunshots rent the air.

The international footballer who plays for the Super Falcons and is signed with Barcelona, took to her heels while granting an interview in Mushin, Lagos.

In the clip that has now gone viral, Asisat was smiling and joking with her interviewer when auddeb shots were fired in the air very close to the venue of the interview.

Not waiting to find out what was happening, the footballer took to her heels, fleeing the scene of the interview.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
