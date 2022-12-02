Footballer Antonio Brown Wanted for Domestic Battery Incident

Antonio Brown is in another legal trouble.

ESPN reports that the authorities in Florida issued an arrest warrant for footballer’s arrest on Thursday, after he was accused of attacking the mother of his four kids inside a South Tampa home. The incident reportedly took place on Nov. 28, during a verbal argument with the woman, which escalated. Brown allegedly threw a shoe at his ex-fiancée and struck her “in the ponytail.”

“The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head,” police said in a statement.

Authorities adds that he was trying to evict the victim from the residence and locking her out. When police arrived the following day, Brown refused to speak with them. Fox 13 News added that he locked himself inside the house and allegedly threatened to shoot the victim if she attempted to re-enter.

“The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door…with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave,” the police report read. “The suspect continued throughout the incident to state that the victim had no right to be at that residence or to even gain entry to it because she did not live there. The victim’s ID has the listed address as her residence as of 10/18/2022.”

Brown is now facing a misdemeanor domestic violence battery charge.

