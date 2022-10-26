Football in Nigeria: Top 5 Richest Clubs

The notion that football clubs in Nigeria don’t make money is a myth. Clubs in Nigeria make good money, and even though they are not as rich as their European counterparts, they make enough to run a profitable club. In this article, we will look at five of the richest clubs in Nigeria.

Top 5 Richest Clubs in Nigeria

Football is a popular sport in Nigeria, and while the populace likes European football, the football league in Nigeria runs actively. It is fair to say it has a decent following, with fans trooping to the stadiums every match day to watch their local teams play and even placing bets on their favorite teams on sites such as Sportsbet.

Jersey sales, sale of match tickets, and transfer deals, amongst many others, have contributed to these clubs’ revenue and placed them among the richest clubs in the nation. Clubs on this list were put there after considering further factors such as sponsorships, average player and coaches salary, and the club’s annual budget allocations.

1. Ifeanyi Ubah F.C

Based out of Nnewi, Anambra state, and owned by Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Ifeanyi Ubah F.C. is one of Nigeria’s richest clubs at the moment. The club is one of the few privately owned clubs in Nigeria and has made a good name for itself since its inception in 2015.

Its name has evolved from Iyayi Football club to Gabros International Football club, a name given by its previous owner in the person of Chief Gabriel Chukwuma. It is now known as Ifeanyi Ubah F.C., and they play in the third tier of Nigerian football, the NLO(Nationwide League One).

2. Kano Pillars

Founded in 1990, Kano pillars is not only one of Nigeria’s richest clubs but also has some of the highest-paid footballers in the Nigerian professional football league on its payroll.

They ply their trade in the top tier of Nigeria club football, The NPFL, and they make money from funding from the Kano state government, and sponsorship requests from brands, amongst others.

3. Akwa United F.C

This club is based out of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State. Founded during the military administration of Captain Joseph Adeusi in December 1996, Akwa United plays top-flight football and has the beauty of the Akwa Ibom stadium as their home ground. Besides being one of the richest clubs in the country, they also have some of the highest-paid players in the NPFL on their roster.

4. Lobi Stars F.C

Formerly called BBL Hawks, Lobi stars play out of Makurdi, Benue state, and have fast become a renowned name in the NPFL. Their home stadium is the Aper Aku stadium, and the “Ortom boys” can confidently claim to be one of the richest clubs in Nigeria and also one of the biggest.

5. Enyimba F.C

They might have come in fifth on our list, but the “People’s Elephant”, as they are popularly called, are by no means a small club. Founded in 1976, Enyimba F.C is not only rich but has risen to the top of both Nigerian football and even continental football. This is seen in their laurels, having won two CAF Champions League titles, seven NPFL titles, and four Federation Cups trophies.

To conclude

The Nigerian Football league, like any other league in the world, has shortcomings, but clubs like the ones we have put on our list show that not everything is bad in Nigerian football. We believe Football in Nigeria is on the ascendency, and these clubs are testaments to that, leading us to believe that the future is bright for Nigerian football.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...