Football Game Suspended After Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field Mid-Game

Sports

Damar Hamlin suffered a shocking injury that prompted the temporary suspension of the game between his team and the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

From the clips making rounds online, Damar collapsed on the field, falling his back just moments after being tackled by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game.

Immediately, he was administered CPR on the field and then was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance. He reportedly had been intubated at press time and is said to be in critical condition.

The game was temporarily suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter after coaches from both teams met on the field.

See the moment that tackle happened:

