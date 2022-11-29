Food vendor confesses to using bath water to cook

A yet-to-be identified food vendor in the Mowe area of Ogun State has confessed to a fetish practice she engages in to attract customers to her shop.

The woman who called in to a radio program on Wazobia FM confessed to cooking with dirty water from her bath. According to her, all the dishes she sells are cooked with the same water that she uses to take her bath.

She claimed to have been doing this for two years now on the instruction of a native doctor in Edo State, whom she approached for help when her business was not booming.

She said she still washes her body and uses the bath water to cook food, and as a result, her business has expanded and she now has people who work for her.

The food seller noted that although she feels guilty about what she does, she decided to continue because it transformed her life and made her continually attract customers.

Speaking further, she revealed that she paid the native doctor N200,000, and since the first time they met, she has not gone back to see him.

“My market dey sell, I dey use water wey I use to wash body to cook food. I dey sell the food for Mowe. customer dey come well well”, she said in part.

