Foo Fighters Drummer, Taylor Hawkins, Dies at 50

Taylor Hawkins is dead.

The death of the legendary drummer of Foo Fighters was confirmed by members of the band confirmed via Twitter late Friday night.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said through an official statement.

Details of the death were not shared as of press time.

About Hawkins, per Complex:

“Hawkins had been with Foo Fighters since 1997 after touring with Alanis Morissette for her album “Jagged Little Pill.” He was a replacement for the band’s original drummer.

The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Hawkins, who was born in Fort Worth, Texas is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.”

Hawkins was 50.

