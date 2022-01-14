Folorunsho Alakija Takes Street Evangelism to Surulere

Folorunsho Alakija has started the new year off with street evangelism which she took to the Surulere area of Lagos.

The richest woman in Nigeria shared several photos and videos of herself and other women engaging in street evangelism on Friday, January 14.

Folorunsho Alakija and her co-evangelists wore matching yellow t-shirts with the inscription, ‘Perfect Peace.’ They paired this with blue turbans.

She captioned the video, “Evangelism, come to the God that will give you the water of life 🙌🏾 Whatever the problem is, Jesus, can solve them all and make a difference in your life.”

In another post on her Instagram page, she shared pictures of herself with the caption, “In Mark 16:15, Jesus Christ commanded us to go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation. I will be at Bode Thomas, Surulere, today to preach the wonderful gospel of Jesus. Hope to see you there.”

