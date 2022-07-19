Folks Believe Kim Kardashian Just Shaded Sister Khloe with ‘Red Flag’ Post

Kim Kardashian might be getting quite the notification after she shared an Instagram post about women and red flags.

The SKIMS founder had posted a screenshot via her Instagram story that noted that women can tell the difference between a two hundred shades of nude lipsticks but cannot see a red flag.

Well, a lot of folks think that message must have been directed to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, following news that she is expecting her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via a surrogate.

Recall that Thompson consistently cheated on Khloe throughout their relationship and welcomed a son with a fitness trainer back in December, 2021.

The surrogate is said to have gotten pregnant on November, just a month before Tristan welcomed his third child.

