Folashade Ogunshola: UNILAG gets first female VC

The University of Lagos has produced its first-ever female Vice Chancellor, Professor Folashade Ogunshola.

A professor of Microbiology at the College of Medicine, Ogunshola will succeed the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe whose tenure elapses next month.

Prof Ogunsola had served as acting Vice Chancellor when Prof Ogundipe was temporarily removed following the crisis that erupted in the institution two years ago, before his reinstatement by the Federal Government.

Prof Ogunsola has also served as the Provost of the College of Medicine and Deputy Vice Chancellor.

The Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Senator Lanre Tejuosho had earlier promised that a new Vice Chancellor would be chosen through a credible and transparent process.

The University is scheduled to kick off a series of events to mark its 60th anniversary from Monday.

