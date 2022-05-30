Folake Abiola: How Glo Accountant drank sniper and died

Folake Abiola, Glo accountant has reportedly committed suicide by drinking snipper which led to her sudden death.

Folake drank snipper insecticide and died, according to a source who shared the story on the Whatsapp messaging service. According to sources close to the deceased, she had been battling with depression.

While her background is unknown, some of her personal friends described her as a very compassionate person at work and at home.

She is a core professional who is said to be committed to her job, but there are also indications that she is not married, has no children, and was not involved in any relationship that her friends are aware of.

