Flying Eagles clinch World Cup ticket with win over Uganda

Sports

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have booked their place at this year’s U-20 World Cup after edging Uganda 1-0 in Thursday’s quarter-final tie.

A first half own goal by Uganda’s Ibrahim Juma, earned Ladan Bosso’s side their third consecutive win of the 2023 U-20 AFCON holding in Egypt.

Nigeria are the second team to seal qualification to the World Cup after Senegal edged Benin Republic 1-0 earlier in the day to become the first team to book their place for the tourney.

The Flying Eagles will now wait for the winner of the quarter-final clash between South Sudan and Gambia.

