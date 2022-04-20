Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola Finally Addresses Fraud, Sexual Misconduct & More Leveled Against Him

Olugbenga Agboola has broken silence more than one week after David Hundeyin released a report in which he accused the Flutterwave co-founder of financial and sexual crimes.

Hundeyin published an investigative report which accused Flutterwave founder of various financial malfeasance, including insider trading, identity fraud, sexual misconduct, and other alleged crimes. This stirred heated reactions, with the co-founder Iyin Aboyeji, denying some of the claims and threatening lawsuit. You can read about it here.

Now, Agboola has addressed the allegations in an email to his staff.

About founding the company, he said: “The allegations about how I started the company are untrue. I shared with you during the retreat that a former boss helped us close one of our enterprise clients. I’m thankful for the learning and mentorship I received at the numerous employers. I worked at before starting Flutterwave.

About the allegations of insider trading, he said: “We have never engaged in insider trading. In the past, a few ex-employees sold shares they owned to outside parties. We followed all legal processes and procedures, including obtaining board approval when needed, when approving the sale of shares.

About the sexual harassment allegations, he said: “We have previously investigated employee sexual harassment allegations (including those made against me, and of which I was cleared) and terminated employees who have been inappropriate towards team members.”

About the ongoing investigations into Flutterwave activities, he said: “We are unaware of any ongoing SEC investigation into our activities. In 2017, the SEC had an inquiry, we fully complied and we understand that they closed the inquiry the same year.”

He went on to list the measures the company is taking to improve its services and restore public trust, including CSR messaging, new HR policies, auditing, conducting employee surveys to ascertain staff experience in the company, and more.

He added that he will visit every Flutterwave office on the continent to have “one-on-one” chats with employees by the end of the year.

Read his letter here.

