Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter, Yaya, Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Mother of One of Her Boyfriend’s Kids

Yaya Mayweather has pleaded guilty to stabbing one of the mothers of her boyfriend, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s children.

She reportedly stabbed Lapattra Lashai Jacobs in 2020, and pleaded guilty when she appeared in court in Houston on Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Complex says she “faces six months of probation for the assault, which could include community service, restitution, or a combination of the two. Mayweather, who was originally facing up to 20 years in prison for the crime, has a court hearing scheduled for June 16.”

Speaking with XXL, her lawyer Kent Schaffer, said this about Yaya’s plea “We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

