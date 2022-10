Floyd Mayweather is a super proud grandfather especially that his grandson seems to be just as talented and devoted to boxing.

The retired boxer posted an adorable clip of Kentrell, his daughter Yaya Mayweather and rapper NBA YoungBoy’s son, practising the beloved sport.

One-year-old Kentrell showed off some serious skills and he ducked and punched his inflatable practice doll.

“My grandson is only 1 years (sic) old! You already know music and fighting is in his blood,” he wrote.

