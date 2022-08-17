Florence Pugh Addresses People Who Focus More on Her Sex Scene With Harry Styles in “Don’t Worry Darling”

Florence Pugh has a lot going for her and so doesn’t appreciate it when people focus more on her sex scene with Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh said:

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it.”

She further told Andrea Cuttler that such discussions are “not why” she’s in the industry, that this outlook gets in the way of the film’s more important status as something “bigger and better” than mere sex scene commentary.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” Pugh said. “That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Here’s the snippet from the movie:

