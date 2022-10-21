Flooding: Peter Obi donates N5m to Benue victims

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has tasked the Federal Government to be proactive in mitigating the effects of the nationwide floods caused by the failure to prepare for the release of excess water from Cameroon and the heavily silted River Benue.

Obi disclosed this in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Thursday where he had gone as part of his follow-up visit to the state governor Samuel Ortom during which he announced the suspension of his campaign to allow him to show support to victims of the flood disaster.

@PeterObi at the IDP camp in Daudu village in Guma local government area of Benue. The host camp is at Wadata rice mill area Makurdi. pic.twitter.com/ojBWSzmkal — Oseloka H. Obaze (@OselokaHObaze) October 20, 2022

Although Obi had appealed to other presidential candidates to do the same, his visit to displaced persons both from the flood disaster and victims of herdsmen attacks camped in Daudu, brought hope to the displaced as he donated N5m to assist them.

