Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Flights suspended, passengers stranded as protesting workers shut Lagos Airport

Passengers have become stranded at the local wing of Murtala Mohammed Local Airport (MM2) in Lagos following the shutdown of the facility by protesting aviation workers over the sack of 37 of their members by the concessionaire, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

As a result of the shutdown, all flights into and from the airport have been suspended this Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022.

Furthermore, passengers who thronged the usually busy airport to board the early morning flights have been left disappointed.

The protesting workers under the aegis of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) have blocked the entrances leading to the terminal, thus preventing the airlines from operating their early morning flights.

