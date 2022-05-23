Flights resume at Kaduna Airport, 2 months after bandits attack

Commercial flights resumed on Monday at the Kaduna International Airport two months after it was attacked by bandits.

The bandits had on March 26 launched an attempted invasion of the facility, killing a private security guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace management Agency near the outer perimeter fence.

They were however repelled by security forces attached to the airport.

Following the attack, commercial airlines plying the route suspended their flights, seeking improved security.

It appears efforts have been made to allay fears of airline operators as the first commercial flight since the incident landed at the airport at exactly 8am on Monday morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...