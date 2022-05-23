Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Flights resume at Kaduna Airport, 2 months after bandits attack

Commercial flights resumed on Monday at the Kaduna International Airport two months after it was attacked by bandits.

The bandits had on March 26 launched an attempted invasion of the facility, killing a private security guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace management Agency near the outer perimeter fence.

They were however repelled by security forces attached to the airport.

Following the attack, commercial airlines plying the route suspended their flights, seeking improved security.

It appears efforts have been made to allay fears of airline operators as the first commercial flight since the incident landed at the airport at exactly 8am on Monday morning.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: