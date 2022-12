Flavour’s adopted Semah is all grown up and has become a handsome young man.

The singer shared an adorable moment between the father and son via his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 28.

In the clip, Flavour and Semah whom he met via social media and later adopted, were locked in embrace for a while as the older man lovingly reassured his son. See the beautiful moment below.

