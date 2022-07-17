Flavour Appears on MTV’S Catfish After American Woman is Scammed

Flavour has made his debut on the hit MTV series, Catfish after an American woman was scammed.

The singer made an appearance via video chat after host, Nev Schulman put a call through to him to confirm the identity of the person, Kimberly has been in talks with.

A certain fraudster had used photos of the ‘Ashawo’ crooner to deceive Kimberly, creating a social media page filled with images and videos of the singer.

He had asked Kimberly for money despite claiming to be a popular Nigerian singer which had made her daughter suspicious.

Even after the crew responsible was caught in the lie, the man posing as Flavour’s manager insisted they make payment before the ‘imposter Flavour’ could pick up the phone.

He however promised not to scam women any longer after he realised he had been found out.

Flavour announced his appearance of ‘Catfish’ via his Instagram page and reiterated that he has never and will never ask fans for money or give out personal details.

