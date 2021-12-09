Rapper Flavor Flav Domestic Battery Charge Has Been Dropped

New reports have confirmed that rapper Flavor Flav’s domestic battery charge has been dropped.

In case you missed how it all started: TMZ reported earlier this year that the rapper been arrested in Nevada on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery; he “allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out her hand.” Flavor Flav was arrested the following day.

TMZ says now that the charge was dropped, and that the rapper pleaded no contest to one count of coercion.

He was reportedly fined $640 and will not serve any jail time.

Speaking with the press, his attorneys said: “Today the domestic violence charge against Mr. William Dayton (Flavor Flav) was dismissed. Mr. Dayton acknowledged the nonviolent act of grabbing a phone during the incident in question, a misdemeanor, and the case was closed by the court.” They added: “Mr. Dayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...