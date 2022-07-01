Flamboyant UK Based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Gifts Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo Adjua £16,0043 Trainers

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega does know how to show up and show out for his friends and loved ones with Bobo Adjua being the latest recipient of his largesse.

The flamboyant and popular UK based clergyman and founder of Salvation Proclaimer Ministries aka SPAC Nation, lavished a £16,000 gift Adjua.

In a video that has made its way online, Pastor Tobi was seen gifting the lawyer a box which after it was opened was found to contain a white pair of Louis Vuitton Nike Air force 1 Low sneakers by Virgil Abloh which retails for a little over £16,000 (Ten Million Naira).

