Sunday, June 19, 2022
Flamboyant Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Launches New Church After UK Government Shuts Down SPAC Nation Amidst Fraud Allegations.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega﻿ has launched a new church right in the middle of fraud allegations levelled against him by the UK government.

The head pastor of SPAC Nation announced the launch of the new church, Influxnce Church via the Church’s official Instagram page and announced a head pastor, Ndidi Gordon to be in charge.

Recall that earlier in the week, the UK government shut down SPAC Nation owing to fraud allegations to the tube if almost £1.9 Million

Influxnce Church is the fourth Church Adegboyega will be launching since he started his ministry.

