FKA Twigs Reveals Why She Spoke on Shia LaBeouf’s Alleged Abuse

FKA Twigs has revealed the reason behind calling out ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf’s alleged abuse while they were dating.

The British singer lifted the lid on why she decided to take legal action against the actor back in 2020.

FKA Twigs accused LeBeouf of “relentless” abuse during their one-year relationship. According to her explosive lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2020, Shia is alleged to have inflicted emotional distress, along with sexual battery, assault, and transmitting a sexually transmitted disease to her, which he allegedly covered up using make-up while they were dating.

She had previously described her romance with Shia as being a “living nightmare,” which began shortly after filming the 2019 movie “Honey Boy” together. From claiming that the actor would request her to sleep naked in bed to violent outbursts and threatening to crash the vehicle if she didn’t profess her love for him as he sped up the car in an accelerated manner.

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, FKA said it was important for her to come forward and speak out on what she alleged to have happened to her while dating Shia, who has strongly denied any wrongdoing. “I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively,” she said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...