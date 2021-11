FKA twigs has dropped a new video for “Measure of a Man,” which is taken from the upcoming film The King’s Man.

“Measure of a Man” is the singer’s first release from Marv Music, and it follows the video she directed for Koreless’ song “White Picket Fence.”

Also, in February, she said was making a martial arts show for FX based on the “deep connection” between “the Black community and the Chinese martial arts community.”

Check it out below.

