FKA twigs Announces New Mixtape ‘Caprisongs’ Featuring Rema Collaboration

FKA Twigs is set to bless fans with new music.

The singer has announced her new mixtape Caprisongs, which is due out on January 14 and constitutes a 17-song effort.

This project will include her recent Weeknd collaboration “Tears in the Club,” as well as tracks with Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, and Nigeria’s Rema.

The Caprisongs mixtape follows her 2019 album Magdalene.

Find the tracklist and cover art below.

Caprisongs:

01 Ride the Dragon

02 Honda [ft. Pa Salieu]

03 Meta Angel

04 Tears in the Club [ft. The Weeknd]

05 Oh My Love

06 Pamplemousse

07 Caprisongs Interlude

08 Lightbeamers

09 Papi Bones [ft. Shygirl]

10 Which Way [ft. Dystopia]

11 Jealousy [ft. Rema]

12 Careless [ft. Daniel Caesar]

13 Minds of Men

14 Minds of Men (Outro)

15 Darjeeling [ft. Jorja Smith and Unknown T]

16 Christie Interlude

17 Thank You Song

