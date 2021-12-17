FKA Twigs and The Weeknd Share Stunning Visual for New Track “Tears in the Club”: Watch

FKA Twigs has returned with more music.

Last night, the iconic singer-songwriter shared the official video for “Tears in the Club,” her much-anticipated single featuring The Weeknd.

And this comes after she announced the record earlier this week on social media, writing: “Are u ready for capri sun takeover?? us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.”

are u ready for capri sun takeover??

us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget 💕 this thursday at midnight gmt / 7pm et / 4pm pt i’ll be releasing tears in the club ft @theweeknd 💕 animation @whois_sim pic.twitter.com/96UxwxVKnr — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2021

Check it out:

