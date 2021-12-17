FKA Twigs and The Weeknd Share Stunning Visual for New Track “Tears in the Club”: Watch

FKA Twigs has returned with more music.
Last night, the iconic singer-songwriter shared the official video for “Tears in the Club,” her much-anticipated single featuring The Weeknd.
And this comes after she announced the record earlier this week on social media, writing: “Are u ready for capri sun takeover?? us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.”
are u ready for capri sun takeover??
us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget 💕
this thursday at midnight gmt / 7pm et / 4pm pt i’ll be releasing tears in the club ft @theweeknd 💕
animation @whois_sim pic.twitter.com/96UxwxVKnr
— FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2021
Check it out: