Friday, December 17, 2021
FKA Twigs and The Weeknd Share Stunning Visual for New Track “Tears in the Club”: Watch

FKA Twigs has returned with more music.

Last night, the iconic singer-songwriter shared the official video for “Tears in the Club,” her much-anticipated single featuring The Weeknd.

And this comes after she announced the record earlier this week on social media, writing: “Are u ready for capri sun takeover?? us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.”

Check it out:

