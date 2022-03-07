Five dies excavating sand in Kano

At least five persons have been confirmed dead after they were trapped under a heap of sand at Yanlami Village in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said the tragic incident happened on Saturday morning.

“We received a distress call from Bichi Fire Station that puddle trench has covered five people. We sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11.05am,’’ Abdullahi said in the statement.

He gave the names of the deceased persons as Alasan Abdulhamid, 22, Jafaru Abdulwahabu, 30, Jibrin Musa, 30, Masaudu Nasiru, 25, Muhammad Sulaiman, 35.

“The victims were trapped while working in a puddle trench to get sand with the intention to help their friend who was about to marry build a house. Part of the sand collapsed and covered them and they died subsequently,“ Abdullahi said.

He said that the recovered bodies were handed over to the police and the village head of Yanlami for necessary action.

