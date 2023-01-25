Search
Fish out marketers responsible for long queues – Reps tells security agencies

News

The House of Representatives has asked security agencies to go after economic saboteurs responsible for the current fuel scarcity.

The lawmakers tasked relevant security agencies to fish out oil marketers that are responsible for hoarding the products.

The House reached these resolutions following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Leke Abejide on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Abejide said despite the approval of the budget for PMS subsidy, the country is still battling fuel scarcity.

He lamented the disparity in the price of PMS across the country, noting that there is an “allegation of drop in petrol supply to marketers by private depots which is creating a dangerous mindset in the country.”

Abejide said the “scarcity is associated with saboteurs among some of the key stakeholders who deliberately manipulated the system.

“Due to the scarcity, Nigerians are exposed to all sorts of hardships which has resulted in a hike in transportation fares and high cost of some major food items.”

The House, therefore, resolved and directed relevant House Committees to investigate the matter within 48 hours and report back.

It also resolved to invite relevant regulatory authorities to appear before the Leadership of the House on Thursday 26/01/2023 by 2pm.

