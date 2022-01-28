Fisayo Longe Reveals She’s Reached a Settlement With BooHoo After She Called them Out for Stealing Her KAI Designs

Fisasyo Longe has updates on the legal steps she took against retailer BooHoo which she previously called out for stealing her designs.

The designer sent a cease and desist letter to the UK retailer who ripped off her designers, and when they didn’t pull down the outfits, she took legal steps.

And this is not the first time she would be calling out designers who rip off her sweat. In July last year, Fendi teased their Fendi Resort 2022 (July 2021), and it wasn’t long before folks noticed the shocking similarities between the design and Fisayo Longe’s new robe, the “Kai Collective Orange Gaia” that was scheduled to be released this August. And Longe called them out.

Now, the BooHoo case has ended in success.

See her response:

“Hey guys, here is an update on KAI taking legal action against Boohoo for (alleged) copyright infringement of our Gaia print. They removed the items from their website and we reached a settlement. I am not allowed to say more but would like to thank you so much for your support.”

See her tweet:

