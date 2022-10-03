First to start not first to finish – Umahi mocks Labour Party over rallies

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that the Labour Party’s initial wave of momentum and spectacle doesn’t guarantee victory at the polls, adding that his party, the All Progressives Congress will soon commence its rallies and mobilisation nationwide.

The governor, who is the South-East Chairman for the APC presidential campaign, said there are still many months for campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections and there is nothing to worry about the delayed inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Umahi spoke on Monday when he featured as a guest on ChannelsTV.

With the official commencement of campaigns on September 28, supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have stormed major cities across the country to declare support for the former governor of Anambra State.

Obi’s supporters known as ‘Obidients’ on October 1, 2022, held peaceful rallies across the country just as Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been seen crisscrossing states in the country to mobilise support ahead of February 2023 polls.

Told on Monday that the Labour Party and the PDP have flagged off campaigns and rallies whilst the APC is yet to do so, Umahi said, “We have many months to elections and we have many months to campaign. The first to start does not translate to the first to finish. So, the APC is a bank and they are coming up with programmes. It will soon happen.”

On what he meant by the APC being a bank, the governor clarified that the ruling party is a bank “in terms of mass mobilisation, in terms of acceptability”.

