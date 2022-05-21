First Look from In Dima-Okojie’s Wedding to Dr Abasi Eneobong

A chocolate love story starring In Dima-Okojie and her beau, Dr Abasi Eneobong is underway.

The Nollywood actress and her entrepreneur husband are currently having their traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 21.

Ini was a vision of Edo royalty in her first look for her big day in a piece designed bye none other than Tubo Reni.

The actress wore a form fitting red number complete with her coral beads headpiece. She also adorned her neck and hands with coral beads

Ini Dima-Okojie started off her day with a much needed vitamin C face mask and then proceeded to do her nails and makeup and managed a few shots with some of her friends.

The wedding proper is underway as the bride has made her grand entrance to be received by the family of her husband.

See videos below.

