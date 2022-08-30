First Lady rescues woman flogged for alleged witchcraft

Abia First Lady, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu has intervened in the case of Mrs Amarachi Okechi, who was repeatedly flogged and violently abused by youths of Umueghu Amaegbuato community in Nkpa, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mr Chika Ojiegbe, who made this known in a statement, said the widow was rescued and taken to an undisclosed public hospital for treatment, TheSun writes.

“When the First Lady Nkechi Ikpeazu heard about it last night (Sunday), she immediately swung into action to rescue the woman.

“In Abia, we have a robust mechanism for responding to cases of gender-based violence put in place by the First Lady, no matter how severe a case, it is treated individually according to its circumstances.

“Several stakeholders were involved in securing the woman alive which is the first action that needed to be taken.

“This has been done. Now the next stage will be to address the issues surrounding the matter. The law enforcement agencies have been duly notified and have commenced appropriate investigations,” he said.

The statement made it clear that allegations of witchcraft were strange to laws of the land, adding that what was known to law is that no one can take laws into their hands to execute jungle justice.

“The law will take its course. The case will be closely monitored,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the First Lady is said to be picking up the hospital bills of the woman as treatment has commenced in earnest at the hospital.

