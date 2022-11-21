First Green Power Ranger Actor, Jason David Frank Dies at 49

Jason David Frank has passed away at the age of 49 from an alleged suicide.

The actor and Power Rangers star known as the first Green ranger, died in Texas, according to sources close to the actor

TMZ reports that sources with direct knowledge revealed that Frank’s “death was the result of suicide.” He is survived by his four children; and his legacy also continues with his work with the ‘Power Rangers’ — where he has starred as one of the leads for 3 seasons, totaling 123 episodes.

Frank’s rep, Justine Hunt released the following statement: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

