Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

FIRS announces record N10.1trn revenue

News

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) generated a record N10.1 trillion revenue in 2022, the agency said.

This is the highest tax collection ever recorded in its history. The Service disclosed this in an “FIRS 2022 Performance Update,” report signed by its Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, and released to the public on Monday, after his briefing with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The FIRS, in the year 2022 collected a total of N10.1 trillion in both oil (N4.09 trillion) and non-oil (N5.96 trillion) revenues as against a target of N10.44 trillion,” the report added.

“Companies Income Tax contributed N2.83 trillion; Value Added Tax N2.51 trillion; Electronic Money Transfer Levy N125.67 billion and Earmarked Taxes N353.69 billion.

“Non-oil taxes contributed 59% of the total collection in the year, while oil tax collection stood at 41% of total collection.”

According to the FIRS, this is the first time the Service will cross the N10 trillion mark in tax revenue collection.

“N146.27 billion which is the total value of certificates issued by the Service to private investors and NNPC for road infrastructure under the Road Infrastructure Development Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme created by Executive Order No. 007 of 2019,” the Service said in a statement Monday.

“The report also stated that the N10.1 trillion is exclusive of tax waived on account of various tax incentives granted under the respective laws, which amounted to N1,805,040,163,008.”

Latest

Politics

Obi woos Katsina voters, vows to open borders

0
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has...
News

Buhari commissions N1.5bn Lekki Deep Sea Port

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the $1.5B Lekki Deep...
News

39 Catholic Priests killed in Nigeria in 2022 – Report

0
In 2022, at least, 39 Catholic priests were killed...
Politics

Buhari, Tinubu lead mammoth APC Bauchi rally

0
A mammoth crowd of party supporters and other residents...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Obi woos Katsina voters, vows to open borders

0
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has...
News

Buhari commissions N1.5bn Lekki Deep Sea Port

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the $1.5B Lekki Deep...
News

39 Catholic Priests killed in Nigeria in 2022 – Report

0
In 2022, at least, 39 Catholic priests were killed...
Politics

Buhari, Tinubu lead mammoth APC Bauchi rally

0
A mammoth crowd of party supporters and other residents...
News

Edo confirms 8 new cases of Lassa fever

0
Edo State has continued to record a steady rise...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi woos Katsina voters, vows to open borders

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has promised to build a new Nigeria as he took his campaign to Katsina, the home...
Read more

Buhari commissions N1.5bn Lekki Deep Sea Port

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the $1.5B Lekki Deep Sea Port project in Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria. Buhari at the commissioning stated that the project...
Read more

39 Catholic Priests killed in Nigeria in 2022 – Report

Emmanuel Offor -
In 2022, at least, 39 Catholic priests were killed by gunmen and 30 others were abducted, a new report by SBM Intelligence has claimed. In...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: