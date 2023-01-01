Fireworks and light shows ring in 2023 from around the world [Photos]

Cities across the globe are welcoming 2023 with large crowds gathering for fireworks and light displays.

In London, Big Ben fired the starting gun for a spectacular display that included a tribute to the late Queen.

11 hours earlier, Sydney put on a spectacular display as ever, with fireworks launched from its Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Revellers in China made the most of recently lifted Covid restrictions and were able to gather in large crowds.

The traditional Times Square event in New York returned after two years of reduced festivities, ringing in the new year to the sound of Frank Sinatra.

Almost all of Mexico has now celebrated the New Year.

It means that barring a small area of the country, all of Latin America has now rung in 2023.

Just the rest of North America to go, with Denver and Phoenix followed by Los Angeles, Washington DC and Vancouver.

Then it will be Alaska’s turn, before finally Hawaii.

As Brazilians ushered in 2023, they also paid tribute to the great Pele, who died just a few days ago.

At a fireworks celebration in Santos, there was also a light tribute to the footballing giant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...