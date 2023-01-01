Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Fireworks and light shows ring in 2023 from around the world [Photos]

News

Cities across the globe are welcoming 2023 with large crowds gathering for fireworks and light displays.

In London, Big Ben fired the starting gun for a spectacular display that included a tribute to the late Queen.

11 hours earlier, Sydney put on a spectacular display as ever, with fireworks launched from its Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Heroes square come alive for the New Year

Revellers in China made the most of recently lifted Covid restrictions and were able to gather in large crowds.

The traditional Times Square event in New York returned after two years of reduced festivities, ringing in the new year to the sound of Frank Sinatra.

Almost all of Mexico has now celebrated the New Year.

Revelers in Mexico ring in the new year

It means that barring a small area of the country, all of Latin America has now rung in 2023.

Just the rest of North America to go, with Denver and Phoenix followed by Los Angeles, Washington DC and Vancouver.

Then it will be Alaska’s turn, before finally Hawaii.

Pele’s image light up Santos

As Brazilians ushered in 2023, they also paid tribute to the great Pele, who died just a few days ago.

At a fireworks celebration in Santos, there was also a light tribute to the footballing giant.

Latest

Politics

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi...
Politics

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of...
News

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

0
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor...
News

Prayers, fanfare as Nigerians usher in 2023

0
With prayers, fireworks and loud cheers, Nigerians stepped into...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi...
Politics

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of...
News

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

0
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor...
News

Prayers, fanfare as Nigerians usher in 2023

0
With prayers, fireworks and loud cheers, Nigerians stepped into...
Sports

Ronaldo tops football rich list [Top 10]

0
Saudi Arabian league side Al Nassr on Friday completed...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi yesterday attended the Crossover night at Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra State. According to a...
Read more

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

Emmanuel Offor -
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, have entered an agreement to jointly provide potable water for their...
Read more

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

Emmanuel Offor -
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche has prophesied a new dawn for the country. The cleric who released the 2023...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: