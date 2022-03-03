Fireboy DML’s Song With Madonna is Not What Many People Expected; See Reactions

Firebody has finally dropped the new single with Madonna, and it turns out to be the remix of the legend’s 1998 song, “Frozen.”

The new version comes with a twist spearheaded by the famous disc jockey, Sickick Music.

See Fireboy’s post:

frozen remix w @Madonna & @SickickMusic out now. love to the queen for having me on this classic. https://t.co/5tDohtgNQM pic.twitter.com/rIRZzCo3Zg — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) March 3, 2022

And what do people think about the surprise remix of decades old song? See the reactions:

they really put you out of your comfort zone & you did great ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/2btJhVWPcj — bigchains (@_ohemaa) March 3, 2022

So It's just a Madonna sample,that you guys are 0arading like its a new song mcheeww https://t.co/4MwvBNkTrO — loney stoner (@figmabitch) March 3, 2022

This is so disappointingly underwhelming. So much anticipation and this…? https://t.co/GGyHxcrUkH — T (@JustTehdee) March 3, 2022

Naaah bro, you snapped, you fxxking snapped on this one Seems the song was specially made for you and the way you infuse your language in these foreign features is lovely You really took this shii international https://t.co/5VQXn8xQbh — Genie (@jayvishuals) March 3, 2022

What do you think?

