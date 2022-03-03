Friday, March 4, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Fireboy DML’s Song With Madonna is Not What Many People Expected; See Reactions

Firebody has finally dropped the new single with Madonna, and it turns out to be the remix of the legend’s 1998 song, “Frozen.”

The new version comes with a twist spearheaded by the famous disc jockey, Sickick Music.

See Fireboy’s post:

And what do people think about the surprise remix of decades old song? See the reactions:

What do you think?

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: